Michigan State Basketball: Jack Hoiberg Enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – A Michigan State basketball player entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

MSU guard Jack Hoiberg was listed in the portal, meaning other universities can contact him.

"Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal," he wrote via Twitter. "I'm thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at MSU. A huge thank you to my coaches and the friends I've met along the way. Looking forward to my next chapter. I'll be a Spartan for life!"

Hoiberg didn't carve out a vast in-game role at Michigan State, but he ran the Spartans' scout team.

He experienced meaningful minutes after Foster Loyer's shoulder injury, playing a total of 13 minutes against Michigan and Maryland. Overall, Hoiberg played in 41 contests and scored 10 points.

The 5-foot-11 redshirt junior was placed on scholarship prior to the 2020-21 season. As it stands, the Spartans need one more scholarship to open up through attrition.

Michigan State finished the season 15-13 overall and 9-11 in conference play. It was a down year for MSU, but they received an NCAA tournament berth before making an early exit from the First Four.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1