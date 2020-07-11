Spartan Nation
MSU Football

New Predictions have Michigan State landing PG Jaden Akins

McLain Moberg

An already impressive 2021 recruiting class can somehow get better for the Michigan State Spartans with the latest Crystal Ball prediction given by Josh Henschke from The Michigan Insider saying four-star point guard Jaden Akins will end up a Spartan.

He gave it a confidence level of six, and in '21, Henschke hasn't gotten one wrong (4/4) while holding an all-time prediction rating of 88% (44/50).

Six FutureCasts (four publishers and two analysts) think Akins will commit to Michigan State, including Corey Evans, a National Basketball Analyst, and Corey Robinson from Spartan Magazine.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-3, 160-pound Farmington native is the second overall prospect in the state of Michigan and a top-10 point guard for 2021.

He currently plays for Farmington high school and holds offers from Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Xavier, DePaul, Georgia Tech, and Louisville.

Akins would join a Spartan class featuring five-star shooting guard Max Christie and four-star guard Pierre Brooks out of Detroit, Michigan.

Michigan State received a commitment from five-star forward Emoni Bates for the class of '22; however, Bates can reclassify for the '21 school year.

