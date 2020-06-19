Offers Pour in for Michigan State Target James Graham III

James Graham III, a 2021 three-star forward, received an offer from Michigan State University in May at a time where MSU was the latest school to show interest in the forward out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Although he isn't ranked on 247Sports Composite Player Ratings or otherwise, Rivals150 has him listed as the 27th best power forward for the 2021 recruiting class.

Once the 6-foot-8, 205-pound forwards film got out to college coaches, he saw his stock rise tremendously, beginning with an offer from Maryland.

Following the Terrapins, he received offers from Florida State, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Xavier, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Butler, and Marquette.

Due to the coronavirus, since getting noticed by multiple college programs, Graham hasn't been able to visit any campuses in an official or unofficial capacity. Nor has he been able to be face-to-face with the universities extending offers to him.

The recruiting dead period, implemented by the Division I Council Committee through July 31, is a time where no in-person recruiting is allowed, including any official or unofficial visits.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack