Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Offers Pour in for Michigan State Target James Graham III

McLain Moberg

James Graham III, a 2021 three-star forward, received an offer from Michigan State University in May at a time where MSU was the latest school to show interest in the forward out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Although he isn't ranked on 247Sports Composite Player Ratings or otherwise, Rivals150 has him listed as the 27th best power forward for the 2021 recruiting class.

Once the 6-foot-8, 205-pound forwards film got out to college coaches, he saw his stock rise tremendously, beginning with an offer from Maryland.

Following the Terrapins, he received offers from Florida State, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Xavier, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Butler, and Marquette.

Due to the coronavirus, since getting noticed by multiple college programs, Graham hasn't been able to visit any campuses in an official or unofficial capacity. Nor has he been able to be face-to-face with the universities extending offers to him.

The recruiting dead period, implemented by the Division I Council Committee through July 31, is a time where no in-person recruiting is allowed, including any official or unofficial visits.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Players to Play in The Basketball Tournament

Former Spartans will be participating in The Basketball Tournament over the summer.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: 2020 Big Ten All-Conference Team

Athlon Sports released their projections for who they believe will be the best players within the Big Ten this season – five Spartans made it.

McLain Moberg

A Michigan State Student-Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

One Michigan State student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolated for up to two weeks.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Offers 2022 Center Donovan Clingan

Michigan State basketball has extended an offer to four-star big man Donovan Clingan from the 2022 recruiting class.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Ranked No. 8 in Preseason Top-10

The Spartans are ranked in the top-10 for ESPN's way-too-early top-25 for the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State Players on College Football HOF Ballot

Two former Michigan State Spartans and a former head coach are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Jah’von Grigsby Sets Commitment Date

Jah'von Grigsby, a potential future Spartan, has announced his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State lands in Three-Star LB Mikai Gbayor’s Top-5

Mikai Gbayor, three-star linebacker, put Michigan State in his top-5 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State won’t have Athletes Sign COVID-19 Risk Waiver

Michigan State will not require student-athletes to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of COVID-19 amidst their return to campus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Ranked the 54th Best Head Coach

Sporting News has ranked Mel Tucker as the 54th best college football coach for the 2020 season.

McLain Moberg