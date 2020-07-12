Michigan State Meeting with 4-Star F James Graham on Monday

Michigan State basketball and head coach Tom Izzo has an incredible 2021 recruiting class that features five-star guard Max Christie and Detroit native Pierre Brooks.

The Spartans landed Emoni Bates, the No. 1 player in the country for the 2022 class; however, he could still reclassify, which means MSU might see Bates and Christie play together.

According to Jake Weingarten from Stockrisers, the Spartans will virtually meet with four-star small forward James Graham.

Weingarten calls him a "major target" after landing Christie earlier this week.

Graham is the second-best prospect in the state of Wisconsin and a top-10 forward in '21 according to 247Sports.

Michigan State is also pursuing four-star point guard Jaden Akins out of Farmington, who is supposed to end up in East Lansing by all accounts.

Three Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports and six FutureCasts say Akins will commit to the Spartans.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound PG is the second overall recruit in Michigan behind MSU commit Brooks and ahead of Kobe Bufkin.

The Spartans are ranked fifth in the nation for their 2021 recruiting class and third in the Big Ten.

