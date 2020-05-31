Spartan Nation
MSU Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward, Jeremy Sochan

McLain Moberg

The 2021 four-star forward, Jeremy Sochan, has received an offer from Michigan State University. He plays for La Lumiere School and is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Indiana and the No. 66 overall player nationally via 247Sports composite rankings.

Sochan joins James Graham III as the second wing to receive an offer this week.

It isn’t surprising to see Sochan receive an offer from the Spartans since he went to the same school as Jaren Jackson Jr. and is one of the top prospects in the nation. He also has yet to commit to a university.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward, has offers from Michigan State, Florida State, Baylor, DePaul, Vanderbilt, Xavier, Utah, and Washington State.

The Spartans have one commitment in the 2021 recruiting class with shooting guard, Pierre Brooks, out of Detroit, Michigan. They are also pursuing Farmington point guard Jaden Akins, wing Max Christie, Kobe Bufkin from Grand Rapids, and center Charles Bediako.

Last Summer, Sochan won the MVP of the Division 2 FIBA 16U European Championship while leading Poland to a Division 2 championship. During the tournament, he averaged 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 3.1 steals while shooting 49% from the field.

Sochan is ranked No. 68 overall and No. 15 at his position via Rivals150.

