Michigan State Remains a 2-Seed in Updated Bracketology

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Michigan State remaining a 2-seed in his latest bracketology update.

MSU will face 15-seed Stephen F. Austin in the South Region. Baylor is the top seed in the South, while Gonzaga (West), Villanova (East), and Virginia (Midwest) are his other predicted 1-seeds.

Lunardi picked eight other Big Ten teams to make the 2021 NCAA tournament, including Iowa, Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Illinois, Indiana, and Rutgers.

Big Ten Matchups

2 Wisconsin vs. 15 Eastern Washington (West)

3 Iowa vs. 14 Buffalo (Midwest)

7 Purdue vs. 10 Arizona State (Midwest)

4 Ohio State vs. 13 Belmont (East)

6 Michigan vs. 11 San Diego St. (East)

7 Rutgers vs. 10 Ole Miss (East)

8 LSU vs. 9 Illinois (South)

6 Indiana vs. 11 Syracuse (South)

2 Michigan St. vs. 15 Stephen F. Austin (South)

The Big Ten conference features the most teams making the field of 68, along with the ACC (9), the SEC (7), and the Big 12 (6).

By the Numbers

Big Ten: 9 teams

ACC: 9 teams

SEC 7 teams

Big 12: 6 teams

Pac-12: 5 teams

Big East: 4 teams

American: 2 teams

Atlantic 10: 2 teams

