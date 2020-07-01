Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Remains a 2-Seed in Updated Bracketology

McLain Moberg

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Michigan State remaining a 2-seed in his latest bracketology update.

MSU will face 15-seed Stephen F. Austin in the South Region. Baylor is the top seed in the South, while Gonzaga (West), Villanova (East), and Virginia (Midwest) are his other predicted 1-seeds.

Lunardi picked eight other Big Ten teams to make the 2021 NCAA tournament, including Iowa, Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Illinois, Indiana, and Rutgers.

Big Ten Matchups

XAVIER TILLMAN VS EMU 19
  • 2 Wisconsin vs. 15 Eastern Washington (West)
  • 3 Iowa vs. 14 Buffalo (Midwest)
  • 7 Purdue vs. 10 Arizona State (Midwest)
  • 4 Ohio State vs. 13 Belmont (East)
  • 6 Michigan vs. 11 San Diego St. (East)
  • 7 Rutgers vs. 10 Ole Miss (East)
  • 8 LSU vs. 9 Illinois (South)
  • 6 Indiana vs. 11 Syracuse (South)
  • 2 Michigan St. vs. 15 Stephen F. Austin (South)

The Big Ten conference features the most teams making the field of 68, along with the ACC (9), the SEC (7), and the Big 12 (6).

By the Numbers

Izzo Gabe Brown 120819 vs Rutgers MSU SID
  • Big Ten: 9 teams
  • ACC: 9 teams
  • SEC 7 teams
  • Big 12: 6 teams
  • Pac-12: 5 teams
  • Big East: 4 teams
  • American: 2 teams
  • Atlantic 10: 2 teams

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Basketball Offers Five-Star PF Kijani Wright

The Spartans offered a five-star big man, Kijani Wright, out of Los Angeles, California.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Defensive Depth Chart Prediction

Spartan Nation predicts what the Michigan State football defensive depth chart will look like.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Freshmen Student-Athletes Return to Campus

Michigan State's freshmen student-athletes are officially on campus.

McLain Moberg

SI's ‘America, Realigned’: Where does Michigan State Land?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has completely blown up the college football landscape. Where did Michigan State fall?

McLain Moberg

by

GNBUZZ

PODCAST: Good, Bad & Ugly with Michigan State Basketball

On this podcast, we go all-in on Michigan State basketball and how Tom Izzo has thrived in such a dirty sport behind the scenes.

Hondo S. Carpenter

State of Michigan State Football June Episode III

In the latest podcast episode of the state of Michigan State football with Jon Schopp, we take a deep dive into the football program and athletic department.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Trenton, New Jersey, Tight End Jake Renda Talks Spartan Offer

Trenton, New Jersey, class of 2021 tight end Jake Renda discusses his recent offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State Football: 14th Best Program Over Last Decade

The Spartans are one of the best college football programs over the last decade.

McLain Moberg

Emoni Bates Commits to the Michigan State Spartans

The No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class, Emoni Bates has committed to Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Michigan State in Top-6 for Three-Star RB Justin Johnson Jr.

The Spartans are listed in three-star running back Justin Johnson Jr's top-6.

McLain Moberg

by

hydrasarah