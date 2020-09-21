Michigan State Basketball: No. 4 in Preseason B1G Power Rankings

College basketball has an official start date of November 25, due to a vote taken last week by the NCAA Division I Council.

With the season a couple of months away, Jon Rothstein, a college basketball Insider, released his Big Ten Preseason Preview with a list of power rankings.

According to him, Michigan State is fourth overall with Iowa (1), Wisconsin (2), and Illinois (3) all ranked ahead of them.

Jon Rothstein's Big Ten Preseason Power Rankings

Iowa Wisconsin Illinois Michigan State Rutgers Ohio State Indiana Michigan Purdue Maryland Penn State Minnesota Nebraska Northwestern

With Xavier Tillman Sr. and Cassius Winston leaving Michigan State for a hopefully successful career in the NBA, MSU is ranked lower than they usually would, albeit still a force in the Big Ten.

MSU will once again have to announce their presence and remind everyone even without Tillman and Winston, Izzo and the Spartans haven't lost a step.

Rothstein believes Mady Sissoko, AJ Hoggard, and Joey Hauser will have an immediate impact during their first season playing for MSU (Hauser is a transfer, but sat out last year).

Additionally, he listed Rocket Watts as a breakout player in 2020.

