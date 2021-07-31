Michigan State Basketball Offers '22 4-star PF Braden Huff

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball has yet to receive a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class. However, head coach Tom Izzo has been seen at multiple AAU tournaments in recent weeks and months, attempting to interest prospects in his program.

One student-athlete in particular Izzo has witnessed play numerous times is Braden Huff, a four-star power forward from Glenbard West High.

At 6-foot-9 and 205-pounds, Huff is teammates with another MSU target in four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt. Now, both of them have scholarship offers from the Spartans.

"Beyond grateful to have received an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter. "I'd like to thank Coach Izzo, Coach Wojcik, and the rest of the staff for this opportunity."

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Huff is the No. 2 overall recruit in Illinois and a top-15 power forward in the 2022 class (No. 98 nationally).

The earliest known contest on Michigan State's schedule is Tuesday, Nov. 9 (ESPN) against Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking Michigan State news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1