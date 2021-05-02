Michigan State Basketball Offers '23 CG Braelon Green

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is interested in an old Lincoln High School teammate of Emoni Bates.

Braelon Green, a 2023 combo guard out of Ypsilanti, announced he received an offer from MSU on Wednesday night.

At 6-foot-3 and 175-pounds, Green is unranked but holds offers from Duquesne, Eastern Michigan, Long Island, and Mississippi State.

The athletic guard took over for Bates in 2021 and showed no signs of slowing down, averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while earning Division I Associated Press second-team All-State honors.

On top of that, Green was named to the first-team Ann Arbor Dream team and All-Southeastern Conference Red.

In the fall, Michigan State will welcome 2021 signees Max Christie, Pierre Brooks II, and Jaden Akins.

MSU lost four players to the portal this offseason, including Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier, and Foster Loyer.

However, in return, former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker committed to the Spartans.

Now, with Joshua Langford retiring and Aaron Henry off to the NBA, Michigan State has two spots open, meaning the coaching staff could grab another player from the portal. Either way, one scholarship likely remains unfilled in case Bates comes to East Lansing earlier than expected.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1