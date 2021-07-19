Michigan State Basketball Predicted to land 4-star PG Trejuan Holloman

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball is in a position to land one of the best prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Spartans picked up a Crystal Ball prediction for four-star point guard Trejuan Holloman Friday afternoon.

Justin Thind, a Michigan State Insider, logged the prediction with a confidence level of five while adding Holloman's decision is not imminent.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-2 floor general is the No. 1 overall player in his home state and a top-15 point guard in his respective class (No. 72 nationally).

Holloman, a dual-sport athlete interested in continuing his football career, listed MSU in his top-6 schools on June 28 alongside Illinois, Dayton, Marquette, Oklahoma State, and Minnesota.

"The coaching staff, they are one of the best that I have talked to. Coach Izzo, he is a great coach. One of the legends for sure. He likes how physical I am and my upper body," Holloman told Spartan Nation in a previous interview. "He's had some really great point guards come through, and he thinks I can be the best, next. Right after Cassius."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1