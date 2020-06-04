Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Basketball Commit Leaps Up Rivals Board

McLain Moberg

The latest update from Rivals came out on Tuesday and gave the lone Spartan commit for 2021, Pierre Brooks, a considerable leap in the rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard jumped 34 spots in the rankings, going from the 109th overall prospect to the 75th. Brooks committed to Michigan State University on April 22 following a virtual visit.

Recently, the Spartans extended an offer to an unranked small forward James Graham III and four-star forward Jeremy Sochan. They are also pursuing point guard Jaden Akins, wing Max Christie, Kobe Bufkin, and Canadian center Charles Bediako.

Michigan State is all set for the class of 2020 which features the four-star guard AJ Hoggard out of Huntington Prep and four-star big man Mady Sissoko out of Wasatch Academy, two players fans are excited to see.

The Spartans will look to continue their good fortune when recruiting out of the Detroit area. Brooks joins a list of Detroit-natives turned Spartans that include Cassius Winston and Rockets Watts as of late.

However, the NCAA decision to extend the recruiting dead period through July 31 means that coaches will miss out on their usual evaluation periods that take place on June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12, and July 21-26.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15.

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

Jay Johnson on his Relationship with Mel Tucker

Jay Johnson says he came to MSU because of Mel Tucker. Having worked with Tucker in the past, he knows what he can do, and believes he can be successful here.

McLain Moberg

by

gurleen kaur

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

by

lesliemoberg

Harlon Barnett on Returning to East Lansing for a Third Time

Harlon Barnett has returned to East Lansing for a third time, a place he never thought he'd be when he left the university to play in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan, Nick Ward, to Play in TBT

Nick Ward has been picked up by team Big X and will play in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Spartan Nation Welcomes McLain Moberg to Our Staff

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. announced today that McLain Moberg has been added to the staff.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Mike Sadler's Impact Continues

Mike Sadler's legacy continues to inspire and impact so many people through the Michael Sadler Foundation.

McLain Moberg

by

SpartyKids

MSU Strength Coach, Jason Novak, Talks Preparations for Season

New Michigan State strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, talks preparations for the year.

McLain Moberg

MSU's Devontae Dobbs Speaks out against Racism

Redshirt freshman, Devontae Dobbs, offers his thoughts on everything going on in America and speaks out against racism.

McLain Moberg

Darien Harris on being MSU's Director of Player Development

Former Michigan State linebacker, Darien Harris, goes from athlete to analyst to becoming the Spartans new Director of Player Development.

McLain Moberg