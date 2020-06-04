Michigan State Basketball Commit Leaps Up Rivals Board

The latest update from Rivals came out on Tuesday and gave the lone Spartan commit for 2021, Pierre Brooks, a considerable leap in the rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard jumped 34 spots in the rankings, going from the 109th overall prospect to the 75th. Brooks committed to Michigan State University on April 22 following a virtual visit.

Recently, the Spartans extended an offer to an unranked small forward James Graham III and four-star forward Jeremy Sochan. They are also pursuing point guard Jaden Akins, wing Max Christie, Kobe Bufkin, and Canadian center Charles Bediako.

Michigan State is all set for the class of 2020 which features the four-star guard AJ Hoggard out of Huntington Prep and four-star big man Mady Sissoko out of Wasatch Academy, two players fans are excited to see.

The Spartans will look to continue their good fortune when recruiting out of the Detroit area. Brooks joins a list of Detroit-natives turned Spartans that include Cassius Winston and Rockets Watts as of late.

However, the NCAA decision to extend the recruiting dead period through July 31 means that coaches will miss out on their usual evaluation periods that take place on June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12, and July 21-26.

