Michigan State Basketball: Thomas Kithier Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State big man Thomas Kithier is the third Spartan alongside Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg to enter the portal.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball's Thomas Kithier entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The junior forward is the third Spartan to do so (joining Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg) since MSU's season ended with a First Four loss to UCLA.

Kithier's decision comes after starting 14 games for Michigan State in 2020, but his playing time significantly diminished as the season wore on.

He didn't play in two of MSU's final three contests and played more than five minutes one time after Feb. 23 as the Spartans started relying on Marcus Bingham Jr., Mady Sissoko, and Julius Marble at the center.

The Clarkston native averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, and despite being undersized, he carved out a vital role for most of his career in East Lansing.

The 6-foot-8 forward appeared in 29 contests during his sophomore season when he averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 12.4 minutes per game.

Hoiberg is committed to play for Texas-Arlington next year, while Watts is gaining interest from multiple schools, including Florida State, Louisville, and Kentucky.

Michigan State also added Tyson Walker, a former Northeastern point guard, and mid-major star.

Kithier's departure puts MSU at 12 scholarships, one below the NCAA's maximum.

