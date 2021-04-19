Michigan State Basketball: Thomas Kithier Transfers to Valparaiso

EAST LANSING – Thomas Kithier has found a new place to call home.

The former Spartan committed to play at Valparaiso Sunday night via social media.

Kithier, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 2.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 14 starts in 10.8 minutes per game as a junior.

"After several conversations with my parents and Coach Izzo, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I will graduate in May with a Bachelor's of Science in three years while carrying a 3.7 GPA. This decision will allow me to explore options for grad school. A huge thanks goes to my parents for their love and support!

"I created lifelong memories with my teammates while I was here, and those guys will always be my brothers," Kithier said. "Thanks to Coach Izzo, the MSU coaches, support staff, and all of my professors.

"Playing for Coach Izzo was a childhood dream of mine, and I will always cherish the championships we won and the experience I had here."

The Clarkston native is the third MSU basketball player to enter the portal alongside Jack Hoiberg and Rocket Watts.

Hoiberg is committed to playing for Texas-Arlington next season, while Watts has yet to announce his decision.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1