Michigan State Basketball: 9th Best Program of the Decade

Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports ranked the best college basketball programs of the past decade, and Michigan State came in at No. 9.

Flaherty says, "just about any program can put together a good win or two. But the best programs? They stack successful season after successful season. And the best programs of the 2010s have done just that."

Michigan State is one of those programs.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans won at least 27 games in eight out of ten seasons within the decade and never missed a single NCAA Tournament.

MSU won four Big Ten regular-season titles and four Big Ten Tournament titles – plus three Final Four appearances.

"It was a tight battle between Michigan State (two Final Fours) and rival Michigan (two title game appearances), but the Spartans gained the nod here for being good more often. Michigan ranked in KenPom's top 15 four times, with three seasons in the top 10. Michigan State hit the top 15 eight times, the top 10 six times. The next step? Playing better in the semifinals. The Spartans lost both of their Final Four games by double digits," said Flaherty. "But that's a nitpick for a program that was so dependable year in and year out. The Spartans also reached the NCAA Tournament in every possible year."

