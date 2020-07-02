Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Basketball: 9th Best Program of the Decade

McLain Moberg

Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports ranked the best college basketball programs of the past decade, and Michigan State came in at No. 9.

Flaherty says, "just about any program can put together a good win or two. But the best programs? They stack successful season after successful season. And the best programs of the 2010s have done just that."

Michigan State is one of those programs.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans won at least 27 games in eight out of ten seasons within the decade and never missed a single NCAA Tournament.

MSU won four Big Ten regular-season titles and four Big Ten Tournament titles – plus three Final Four appearances.

"It was a tight battle between Michigan State (two Final Fours) and rival Michigan (two title game appearances), but the Spartans gained the nod here for being good more often. Michigan ranked in KenPom's top 15 four times, with three seasons in the top 10. Michigan State hit the top 15 eight times, the top 10 six times. The next step? Playing better in the semifinals. The Spartans lost both of their Final Four games by double digits," said Flaherty. "But that's a nitpick for a program that was so dependable year in and year out. The Spartans also reached the NCAA Tournament in every possible year."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Remains a 2-Seed in Updated Bracketology

The Spartans remain a 2-seed in the latest bracketology update.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Bryn Forbes 7th Best Shooter Since 2011

Former Spartan Bryn Forbes has been listed as the 7th best shooter in college basketball since 2011.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Offers Five-Star PF Kijani Wright

The Spartans offered a five-star big man, Kijani Wright, out of Los Angeles, California.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Defensive Depth Chart Prediction

Spartan Nation predicts what the Michigan State football defensive depth chart will look like.

McLain Moberg

SI's ‘America, Realigned’: Where does Michigan State Land?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has completely blown up the college football landscape. Where did Michigan State fall?

McLain Moberg

by

GNBUZZ

State of Michigan State Football June Episode III

In the latest podcast episode of the state of Michigan State football with Jon Schopp, we take a deep dive into the football program and athletic department.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Freshmen Student-Athletes Return to Campus

Michigan State's freshmen student-athletes are officially on campus.

McLain Moberg

PODCAST: Good, Bad & Ugly with Michigan State Basketball

On this podcast, we go all-in on Michigan State basketball and how Tom Izzo has thrived in such a dirty sport behind the scenes.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Trenton, New Jersey, Tight End Jake Renda Talks Spartan Offer

Trenton, New Jersey, class of 2021 tight end Jake Renda discusses his recent offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State Football: 14th Best Program Over Last Decade

The Spartans are one of the best college football programs over the last decade.

McLain Moberg