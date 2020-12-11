Michigan State Basketball: TV Details, Upcoming Game Times Announced

Michigan State will wrap up 2020 by facing three Big Ten teams, including a Christmas Day battle with Wisconsin.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball announced TV details and game times for the year's final four contests.

Wednesday night's matchup against No. 18 Virginia was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers program.

MSU is scheduled to play Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 13; their final non-conference game.

The Spartans will wrap up 2020 by facing three Big Ten teams, including a Christmas Day battle with Wisconsin.

Final Four Games of 2020

Dec. 13: Oakland at noon ET (FOX Sports 1)

Dec. 20: Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Dec. 25: Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dec. 28: Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Michigan State is 5-0, having defeated Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Duke, Detroit Mercy, and Western Michigan.

The 75-69 victory over the Blue Devils marks the first time MSU beat them at Cameron Indoor Stadium while handing Duke its second non-conference home loss since 2000.

However, in each of the last two games, Michigan State has gotten off to a slow start escaping the Titans 83-76 and unable to pull away from WMU until midway through the second half.

