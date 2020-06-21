Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball Offers Four-Star SF Ty Rodgers

McLain Moberg

Thursday, four-star small forward, Ty Rodgers announced he had received an offer from Michigan State University via Twitter.

Rodgers said, "beyond blessed to announce that I've received a offer from Michigan State University!!"

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound forward out of Grand Blanc, Michigan is listed as the second-best recruit in the entire state of Michigan and the eighteenth best player at his position in the whole 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings.

The only prospect ranked ahead of him for the top basketball recruits in Michigan is five-star forward Emoni Bates, the No. 1 player in the country.

Rodgers is familiar with the program, having been related to Jason Richardson and Brian Bowen. He would be a welcome addition for the Michigan State Spartans.

He holds offers from Florida State, Houston, Marquette, Michigan, Ohio State, and Syracuse.

Rodgers is an athletic forward who can bring the ball up the court like a point guard but has the ability to take it to the rim and throw it down over defenders. Spartan fans will find his game intriguing.

