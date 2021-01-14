Michigan State Basketball vs. Iowa Postponed

Michigan State's matchup vs. Iowa Thursday night is officially postponed following COVID-19 issues within their program.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball's game at Iowa on Jan. 14 is officially postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartan program.

Another individual tested positive for the coronavirus following two positive tests from freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo.

Both universities plan on working with the Big Ten to reschedule the contest.

"I'm really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone," MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. "I feel so comfortable that me, my son, and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I'm really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate, and I can't emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands, and follow protocols."

Individuals who tested positive will have daily check-ins with the athletic training staff during their isolation periods.

Per the conference, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out 17 days.

Michigan State is scheduled to play a home game against Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 17.

