Michigan State given 25-1 Odds to Win NCAA Tourney in 2021

McLain Moberg

Despite Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry entering the NBA Draft along with the loss of their star point guard, Cassius Winston, the Michigan State Spartans have been given 25-1 odds by BetMGM to with the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

A $100 placed on the Spartans to win the NCAA Tournament today would net a person $2,600.

Michigan State is tied for 19th with Houston, North Carolina, UCLA, and Auburn. Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin are all listed ahead of the Spartans.

Iowa has the best odds of any Big Ten team to win the tournament at 10-1.

Here's a look at the top-10.

· Gonzaga: +800

· Baylor: +800

· Virginia: +900

· Villanova: +900

· Iowa: +1000

· Kentucky: +1100

· Kansas: +1100

· Creighton: +1100

· Duke: +1400

· Florida State: +1500

The NCAA announced the deadline for student-athletes to maintain their college eligibility and withdraw from the NBA Draft would be August 3 or ten days following the combine, whichever comes first. So, as of now, Tillman and Henry are holding on to their ability to return to East Lansing if they choose.

