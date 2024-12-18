Michigan State Big Man Goes Off For a Double-Double Against Oakland
Junior forward Jaxon Kohler played a pivotal role in Michigan State's dominant 77-58 victory over Oakland on Tuesday, finishing with a double-double by recording 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Spartans, who have often relied on a team-oriented approach under Coach Tom Izzo, saw Kohler step up as a key contributor in this matchup, providing a much-needed inside presence on both ends of the floor.
Kohler’s performance was especially impressive considering the way Oakland played defensively, often focusing on slowing down Michigan State's high-powered offense. However, the 6-foot-9 junior proved to be a force in the paint, using his size and skill to establish position and create scoring opportunities. His 14 points came on a variety of plays, including post moves, mid-range jumpers, and putbacks off offensive rebounds. Kohler displayed strong footwork and patience in the low post, drawing fouls and finishing plays around the rim with authority.
On the boards, Kohler's 10 rebounds were crucial for Michigan State’s control of the game. His presence in the paint allowed the Spartans to limit Oakland's second-chance opportunities while securing valuable possessions for his own team.
Kohler’s ability to rebound both offensively and defensively highlighted his growing maturity as a player, as he consistently fought for position and showed a nose for the ball. His 10 rebounds were a testament to his work ethic and determination, particularly in a game where Michigan State needed to dominate the glass to ensure a comfortable win.
The victory over Oakland was also important for Kohler's development as a player. With Michigan State looking to make a deep run in March, contributions like his will be critical. The Spartans, who have had their share of standout performances from star players in recent seasons, are looking to build depth, and Kohler’s ability to provide stability in the post is a major asset. His performance on both ends of the floor was a glimpse into the future of the program, where he could become a key figure in Michigan State’s continued success.
Overall, Kohler’s 14-point, 10-rebound effort against Oakland demonstrated his growing potential as a key player for the Spartans. His performance not only helped Michigan State secure the win but also showcased his improving skills, which will be crucial for the team as they progress through the season. As Kohler continues to develop, Michigan State fans can expect even more contributions from the talented big man.
