Michigan State C Gives Thoughts on Unusual 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft was one of the more uneventful ones in recent memory.
This draft class did not include a generational talent that every draft nowadays seems to have, and there were a number of unexpected picks in the first round.
Michigan State men's basketball's former rival Zach Edey, for instance, was taken at No. 9, a spot some feel was too high for the two-time National Player of the Year, while others believe it to be too low.
Spartan center Carson Cooper said he was "surprised," as well.
"It was a crazy draft," Cooper told reporters at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last week. "They had -- I think it was like four or five France guys get picked in the first round, and they really weren't taking anybody over the age of like 22 10 picks. It was crazy. Like Dalton Knecht going 17 was crazy to me. I thought he was one of the best players in the draft. ... [Terrence] Shannon, too. It's crazy to see how these teams are taking youth now over -- potential over what they can do for you now."
No Spartans were taken in this year's draft, but former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker and forward Malik Hall have joined the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets Summer League teams, respectively.
Next year's draft, could, however, see Spartan center Xavier Booker go in the first round. Perhaps guard Jaden Akins and maybe some others could make a case for a spot in the draft as well.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.