Michigan State Cannot Take FAU Lightly
As Michigan State prepares for its upcoming basketball matchup against Florida Atlantic University (FAU), the Spartans will face a highly competitive but unranked team that has been turning heads with its impressive performances.
Despite not having a top-25 ranking, FAU has established itself as a strong program capable of competing with some of the best in college basketball. Michigan State, always a contender in the Big Ten, will need to bring its A-game to avoid underestimating an opponent that is more than capable of pulling off an upset.
FAU's basketball program has risen to prominence in recent seasons, especially following their deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Under former head coach Dusty May and current head coach John Jakus, the Owls have embraced a well-rounded style of play, blending solid defense with an efficient, fast-paced offense. Their backcourt is particularly strong, featuring players who can shoot the three-ball, drive to the basket, and create scoring opportunities both for themselves and their teammates.
The Owls' offense revolves around smart ball movement, high basketball IQ, and taking advantage of mismatches — attributes that make them a tough team to defend.
One key area where FAU has excelled is its ability to play tough defense. The Owls are disciplined on that end of the floor, able to stifle opposing offenses with a combination of man-to-man pressure and a formidable 3-point defense. For Michigan State, this will be a challenge, as they will need to adjust their offensive game plan to break through FAU’s defensive schemes. The Spartans, who pride themselves on tough defense and rebounding, will also need to make sure they control the boards against an FAU team that has shown it can compete in physical battles.
For Michigan State, the key to winning this matchup will be establishing dominance early in the game. The Spartans' talented roster, led by Coach Tom Izzo, features depth in the frontcourt and a strong backcourt capable of pushing the tempo. However, consistency and execution will be crucial.
Michigan State has, at times, been vulnerable to teams that can spread the floor and shoot the three, so they must be cautious not to allow FAU's perimeter players to get hot from beyond the arc. Additionally, Michigan State's big men, especially in the post, will need to take advantage of their size and strength to dominate inside.
While FAU might not have the same national recognition as other powerhouses, they should not be taken lightly. Michigan State will need to come ready for a battle, as the Owls have shown they can challenge teams from the Power Five conferences. With a blend of disciplined defense, smart offensive execution, and a few standout players,
FAU will push the Spartans to play at a high level if they want to avoid an upset and keep their season on track.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.