Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Post Practice On Rocket Watts Health & MORE!

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #10 Michigan State Spartans took a tough home loss earlier this week to the #8 Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski 87-75 to fall to 5-3 on the season.

But now they must recover and open Big Ten play. That task just got harder when after practice today, their Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo said that for at least the short term, they will be without star freshman guard Mark “Rocket” Watts.

In the above video shot right after practice, Tom Izzo gives you an update on the state of the Spartans and much more. There is no better way to get updated on the state of your Spartans then to hear it directly from the head man.

The Spartans are not far off statistically from where they were last year, and one player that is playing very well would shock most people considering the circumstances. Izzo tells you who.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 8, 2019, to open Big Ten play versus Rutgers. That game can be seen on BTN at 7:00 PM and his back here at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.

