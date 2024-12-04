Michigan State Could Earn Recognition With Next Two Games
Michigan State basketball finds itself just outside the Top 25 in the latest Associated Press Poll, a spot that might not fully reflect the team’s potential and its status as a consistent contender in the Big Ten.
While the Spartans have shown flashes of excellence this season, a few key losses and inconsistency in certain areas have prevented them from breaking into the rankings. Nevertheless, Michigan State is in prime position to make a significant leap if it can capitalize on upcoming conference matchups against Minnesota and Nebraska.
Both Minnesota and Nebraska present unique challenges, but also opportunities for the Spartans to boost their resume and strengthen their position in the Big Ten standings. A pair of wins against these teams would not only help Michigan State’s record but also provide a much-needed momentum boost as it prepares for the tougher stretch of the conference schedule.
Minnesota, despite its struggles this season, can be dangerous when given the chance, especially at home. Michigan State will need to stay disciplined and focused to avoid an upset, especially considering the Gophers' ability to play scrappy and take advantage of turnovers. On the other hand, Nebraska, though similarly underperforming in the conference, has shown signs of improvement and resilience.
A win over them would demonstrate Michigan State’s ability to take care of business against teams it’s expected to beat — something that can be crucial come March when the selection committee is looking at the overall body of work.
Winning both games would not only keep the Spartans’ Big Ten record strong but also help them make a case for a higher seeding in both the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten is always a grind, and with teams like Purdue and Indiana at the top of the standings, every win counts. As such, these upcoming matchups are vital for Michigan State to maintain relevancy in the national conversation and keep pace with other ranked teams.
Looking ahead, Michigan State has the talent and depth to compete with anyone in the Big Ten, but consistency and focus will be key in these next two games. By securing wins against Minnesota and Nebraska, it can position itself for a potential return to the Top 25 and set the stage for a successful finish to the season.
