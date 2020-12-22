Michigan State Drops to No. 12 in AP College Basketball Poll

After losing to Northwestern Sunday night, Michigan State fell to No. 12 from No. 4 in the latest version of the AP poll.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball set the tone early Sunday night, and it wasn't anything to write home about.

On the very first possession, Northwestern won the tip, and MSU instantly made multiple defensive mistakes in situations they had repeatedly practiced.

The uninspired performance led to a 79-65 loss to Northwestern in Michigan State's Big Ten opener.

In his 26th season, Tom Izzo could live with bad shots, missed shots, and even turnovers but wouldn't stand for the lack of effort that could have made up for a poor field-goal percentage.

"We didn't look at all like a Michigan State basketball team," said Izzo.

"We just didn't come to play. We messed up a lot of coverages defensively. We just wasn't there as a unit overall, and we take full responsibility for that as players," fifth-year senior Joshua Langford said. "Our coaches, I think they did a pretty good job of preparing us, but when it comes to really getting the job done, it's those five guys on the court."

