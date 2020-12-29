Michigan State Falls to No. 17 in Latest AP College Basketball Poll

Before tipping off against Minnesota Monday night, Michigan State basketball fell to No. 17 in the AP poll.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball fell to No. 17 from No. 12 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released Monday afternoon.

MSU (6-3, 0-3 B1G) lost at the Breslin Center against Wisconsin on Christmas Day before hitting the road for games against Minnesota and Nebraska.

Only it didn't start how they planned.

The Spartans lost to the Golden Gophers, 81-56, and fell to 0-3 within the league for the first time since 2001-02 (a team that made the NCAA Tournament and lost to N.C. State immediately).

"Hard as it is to believe, where we've been really poor is defensively, and I thought we did everything just about tonight we wanted to do defensively," MSU coach Tom Izzo said in a videoconference.

Eight other Big Ten teams rank inside the top-25 including Wisconsin (No. 6), Iowa (No. 10), Rutgers (No. 14), Illinois (No. 15), Michigan (No. 16), Northwestern (No. 19), Minnesota (No. 21), and Ohio State (No. 25).

Michigan State swept their non-conference opponents with impressive victories over Notre Dame and Duke but have opened the conference slate on a sour note.

We'll see how they respond Saturday night against the Cornhuskers.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1