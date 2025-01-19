Michigan State has a Gauntlet Schedule Left With Big Ten Teams
Michigan State men's basketball has entered the thick of the 2024-25 season, with 14 games remaining on the schedule.
This upcoming slate is crucial for the Spartans' hopes of securing a strong NCAA Tournament bid, and they face a daunting challenge ahead. The Big Ten is known for its competitiveness and depth, and this year is no exception. Of the 14 games left, seven are against ranked teams — meaning 50% of their remaining games will be against teams with national attention and NCAA title aspirations of their own.
To make the most of this opportunity, Michigan State cannot afford to lose any of its unranked matchups. The Big Ten is incredibly deep, with teams like Illinois, Michigan, Oregon and Purdue often playing better than their ranking suggests.
The unranked games are critical for accumulating wins and staying competitive in the conference standings. A slip-up against a lower-ranked or unranked opponent could be disastrous, potentially knocking Michigan State out of contention for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
On the other hand, the Spartans’ success in their ranked matchups will be pivotal. The seven ranked teams they will face in the final stretch of the regular season are some of the toughest competition in college basketball. To be taken seriously as a tournament contender, Michigan State needs to secure victories in at least a few of these high-profile games.
Wins over top-ranked teams not only boost the team's resume but also demonstrate the ability to perform under pressure. The Big Ten is a grind, and Michigan State’s veterans must rise to the occasion, using their experience and leadership to help guide the younger players through what could be an intense final stretch.
Coach Tom Izzo's leadership will be crucial during this time. Known for his ability to get the best out of his teams when it matters most, Izzo will need to find ways to maximize his players’ strengths, focus on defense, and ensure the Spartans stay disciplined under pressure. The team’s ability to stay healthy and avoid injuries will also be a key factor as the season wears on.
With so much at stake in these remaining 14 games, Michigan State has no room for error. It must perform well against ranked teams, hold its ground against unranked teams and continue to build momentum toward the postseason.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.