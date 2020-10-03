SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo Meets with 4-Star SG Jaden Schutt

McLain Moberg

It's as if recruiting never stops in college athletics, and Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo doesn't seem to have taken any breaks since the cancelation of March Madness.

Reports indicate Izzo met with four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt out of Yorkville, Illinois, earlier this week.

The Spartans have been diligent in their pursuit of the 2022 prospect – attempting to add another guard following the verbal commitment from five-star SG Max Christie (also out of Illinois).

If Christie decides to leave for the NBA after a year of playing for Michigan State, looking at different options to put alongside Pierre Brooks, a shooting guard out of Detroit, isn't a bad idea.

Schutt currently plays for Yorkville Christian High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the second-best prospect in Illinois and a top-20 recruit at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Creighton, Marquette, Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Xavier.

There isn't a shortage of Big Ten competition at this point.

MSU's 2022 recruiting class is the best in the nation and conference, with an average player rating of 0.9934.

They have commitments from Emoni Bates and big man Enoch Boakye out of Mississauga, Ontario.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will the Michigan State Offense Return to Form?

It's been a few years since the Spartans have been dominant through the air. Will they return to form in 2020? MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed thinks so.

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Recruiting From Around the Map

Unlike Michigan State's previous head coach, Mark Dantonio, Mel Tucker has been recruiting talent from the class of 2021 all over the map.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers 6-foot-7 OT Brandon Baldwin

The Spartans offer a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin who currently plays for Independence Community College.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State OC Jay Johnson on the QB Competition

The Big Ten season is less than a month away, and MSU still hasn't named a starting quarterback. Today, the Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson broke down the competition.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State Football Headed ‘In the Right Direction’

With Mel Tucker leading the way, Michigan State is heading in the right direction.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Spartan DB Dominique Long a Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Michigan State senior safety Dominique Long has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State a 3-Seed in Recent Bracket Prediction

Tom Izzo and the Spartans are projected as a 3-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State's DC Scottie Hazelton on Panasiuk Return

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton loves the work ethic, drive, and leadership DE Jacub Panasiuk brings to the table.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State Makes Updated Top-5 for ’21 CB Steffan Johnson

Three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida lists the Spartans in his updated top-5.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State RB Elijah Collins Happy Connor Heyward is Back

Michigan State starting running back Elijah Collins believes the return of Connor Heyward, a veteran, can only help the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1