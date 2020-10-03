Michigan State HC Tom Izzo Meets with 4-Star SG Jaden Schutt

It's as if recruiting never stops in college athletics, and Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo doesn't seem to have taken any breaks since the cancelation of March Madness.

Reports indicate Izzo met with four-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt out of Yorkville, Illinois, earlier this week.

The Spartans have been diligent in their pursuit of the 2022 prospect – attempting to add another guard following the verbal commitment from five-star SG Max Christie (also out of Illinois).

If Christie decides to leave for the NBA after a year of playing for Michigan State, looking at different options to put alongside Pierre Brooks, a shooting guard out of Detroit, isn't a bad idea.

Schutt currently plays for Yorkville Christian High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the second-best prospect in Illinois and a top-20 recruit at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Creighton, Marquette, Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Xavier.

There isn't a shortage of Big Ten competition at this point.

MSU's 2022 recruiting class is the best in the nation and conference, with an average player rating of 0.9934.

They have commitments from Emoni Bates and big man Enoch Boakye out of Mississauga, Ontario.

