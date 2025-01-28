Michigan State Legend Surfacing in Wild NBA Trade Chatter
Could the Golden State Warriors actually trade Draymond Green?
It's a question some are asking themselves at the NBA trade deadline approaches, and Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports actually feels it could be a possibility.
During a recent episode of the "Kevin O'Connor Show," O'Connor pitched a trade idea that would send Green to back to his home state of Michigan.
To be more specific, O'Connor concocted a mock trade in which the Warriors would deal the former Michigan State Spartans star to the Detroit Pistons in return for Isaiah Stewart and some draft picks.
The question is, why the heck would the Pistons do this?
Stewart is just 23 years old and is under team control through 2028 on a very reasonable salary. He has been an integral part of Detroit's surprising revitalization this season, averaging 5.5 points and six rebounds over 20.7 minutes per game on 51.4 percent shooting.
Meanwhile, Green is now 34 years old, and while his outside shot has been impressive this year, he has shown obvious signs of decline overall, logging 8.6 points, six boards and 5.5 assists a night on 41.5/36.2/61.5 shooting splits.
Not only that, but Green is making $26 million next season and has a $28-million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
Why would Detroit—a rebuilding team finally showing signs of life — take on an aging, declining player's contract? And surrender draft picks on top of that?
It just doesn't make any sense.
Also, it just doesn't seem all that likely that Golden State will be trading Green. The Michigan State product has become a fixture for the franchise, helping it win four NBA championships.
While Green is clearly not the same player he once was, he remains the heart and soul of the Warriors, and the chances of them moving on from him before Feb. 6 seem slim.
If anything, Green is likely to spend the rest of his NBA tenure in Golden State before making a permanent move to a media career.
It's definitely that time of year where wild trade ideas get tossed around, but this was one of the stranger ones we've heard for a while.
