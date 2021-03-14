Michigan State Makes NCAA Tournament, Will Play UCLA in First Four

Michigan State basketball is going dancing, but the Spartans must prepare for a First Four game against UCLA.

EAST LANSING – After an up and down season, Michigan State found itself in a familiar position Sunday evening.

The Spartans made the NCAA tournament as an 11-seed in the East Region, securing one of the field's final spots.

However, MSU will open March Madness with a first four contest against UCLA on Thursday.

Michigan State spent the last few weeks on the bubble but now extend an impressive streak, playing in its 23rd consecutive NCAA tournament.

It's become one of the most cherished accomplishments in Tom Izzo's 26 seasons as head coach. With Duke missing the cut this year, MSU owns the second-longest active streak in the sport, trailing only Kansas, who has 31 straight bids.

The Spartans watched Selection Sunday from a hotel in Indianapolis; they have been there since Wednesday due to the NCAA's coronavirus protocols. MSU is scheduled to move to a different hotel on Monday in preparation for the tourney.

Listed below is the East Region, where the committee placed Michigan State:

East Region

1 Michigan

16 Mount St. Mary's / Texas Southern

8 LSU

9 St. Bonaventure

5 Colorado

12 Georgetown

4 Florida State

13 UNC Greensboro

6 BYU

11 Michigan State / UCLA

3 Texas

14 Abilene Christian

7 UConn

10 Maryland

2 Alabama

15 Iona

