Michigan State May Have Go-To Scorer it Has Sought
The Michigan State Spartans basketball squad is now 5-1 after its 72-56 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in the first round of the Maui Invitational.
While 3-point shooting is still an issue, Tom Izzo’s Spartans dominated the Buffaloes on both ends of the floor en route to what may have been their best outing of the young season.
MSU has much to work on as the year progresses, but this game was a step in the right direction. Colorado was a tough opponent, and the Spartans handled the Buffaloes rather easily for most of the game.
One of the biggest questions about this MSU team heading into this season was who would be the team’s go-to scorer. After Tyson Walker’s departure, the team needed to find its top scoring option.
A few players on the team had a chance to take that crown, but it appears one has already earned it.
Freshman guard Jase Richardson appears to be head and shoulders above the rest of the team when it comes to putting the ball in the basket. After another impressive performance against Colorado, Richardson is leaving no doubt about his capabilities as the team’s top scorer.
Richardson scored a team-leading 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Spartans as they took care of business. The Spartans brought Richardson off the bench after his ankle injury scare, but he appears to be OK.
Richardson hit one of the two 3-point shots on the game for the Spartans, who hit just 2-of-21 from beyond the arc. While the Spartans are still struggling from deep, Richardson has helped make up for it with his scoring ability.
While only a freshman, Richardson consistently looks like one of the most composed and mature players on the floor. He consistently makes impressive passes and plays mistake-free basketball while other, more experienced players struggle.
It is early in the season, but the freshman looks like one of Izzo’s best players. He has come off the bench, but if he continues playing like he has, he may enter the starting lineup and earn a large share of minutes.
Richardson has been a pleasant surprise for MSU this season, and his role should increase as the season progresses if he keeps playing like one of the best players on the team.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.