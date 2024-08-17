Michigan State Men's Basketball's Season Opener Revealed
Michigan State men's basketball is currently look to get better and build team camaraderie in the Spain.
While the focus among Spartan fans right now is mainly directed towards the looming football season, it won't be long until the team is in official action.
Michigan State men's basketball's 2024-25 schedule has slowly been released throughout the offseason, and now, we know who the Spartans will face in their season opener.
According to Kevin Knight of Spartans Illustrated, Tom Izzo's squad will host Monmouth for its season opener on Nov. 9.
The two programs have never met. The Hawks come off a winning season, having gone 18-15 last year. Monmouth, however, has not made the Tournament since 2006.
Prior to this contest, the Spartans will head to Izzo's alma mater Northern Michigan to take on the Wildcats in an exhibition game.
Just three days after Michigan State's opener, the team will compete in the annual Champions Classic that, this year, will include the Spartans, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky.
Michigan State's home and away Big Ten contests were revealed earlier this offseason:
The following are the conference opponents the Spartans will face on the road:
Iowa
Maryland
Northwestern
Ohio State
Rutgers
Illinois
Michigan
Minnesota
UCLA
USC
The following are the conference opponents the Spartans will face at home:
Indiana
Nebraska
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
Illinois
Michigan
Minnesota
Washington
Wisconsin
Michigan State has a solid group, on paper, as it prepares for its 2024 season -- a perfect blend of newcomers, freshmen and returners.
