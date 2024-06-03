Michigan State-Michigan Rivalry Within NBA Finals: Tillman Sr. vs. Hardaway Jr.
The 2024 NBA Finals tip off this week, and both Michigan State and Michigan's men's basketball programs will be represented.
Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr. will be playing for the Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Celtics, while former Wolverine Tim Hardaway Jr. will be playing for the Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks.
Tillman was traded to the Celtics by the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season. He had spent three-plus years in Memphis, where he averaged 6.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in 207 games. He made 56 starts.
Hardaway is an 11-year NBA veteran and is in his sixth season with Dallas. This will be his first NBA Finals appearance.
The former Michigan guard was a 2012-13 All-Big Ten honoree and helped lead the Wolverines to a spot in the 2013 national championship, where they ultimately fell to Louisville. He averaged 14.3 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his three years as a Wolverine.
Tillman, of course, is much younger, having entered the NBA in 2020 when the Grizzlies selected him in the second round of the draft that year.
The former Spartan forward averaged 8.7 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his three years with Michigan State. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season and was an All-Big Ten selection that season as well.
Tillman helped lead the Spartans to an appearance in the 2019 Final Four after taking down Duke in the Elite Eight.
Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
