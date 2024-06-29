Michigan State C Carson Cooper on New Asst. Coach Saddi Washington
Michigan State men's basketball had some changes to its coaching staff this offseason, including the crucial addition of former Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington, son of Spartan legend Stan Washington.
"I'm very excited to welcome Saddi to our staff and to bring him back home to the Lansing area," Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo had said upon the hiring, per a release. "I've known him since he was in junior high school, where he had Doug Herner as a teacher and I've had a great relationship with him and his family for a long, long time. Obviously, he's got some deep ties at Michigan State as his parents and his brother are all alums and his father, Stan, was one of the greats of our program.
Saddi Washington has already been in the building this summer, and according to Spartan center Carson Cooper, he has been doing some work with the frontcourt.
"I love Saddi, man," Cooper said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "When I saw he was at Michigan for eight or nine years beforehand, it's always a little bit of like, 'All right, well, he's going to be wearing Green and White after wearing Maize and Blue for that long.' So, it's going to be interesting. But yeah, I guess Coach [Tom Izzo] knew him since he was like 8 years old, something like that. Super good dude, he's working with the bigs this year. ... But it's really good, I really like him as a coach and as a person, too. He's really cool, he fits right in."
Saddi Washington comes off eight seasons of coaching at Michigan.
