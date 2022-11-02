3 Observations: MSU men’s basketball tops GVSU in exhibition

Michigan State men’s basketball season had its unofficial start on Tuesday evening when the Spartans hosted Grand Valley State for an exhibition.

MSU trailed the Lakers, 36-31, at halftime but head coach Tom Izzo got things straightened out in the locker room during the break, and the Spartans dominated the second half on their way to a 73-56 victory.

Here are three things that stood out most from the game:

1.) Upperclassmen lead offensively, underclassmen battle growing pains

Senior forward Malik Hall led MSU in scoring with 15 points. Guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker ended up with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Hall, who was named a captain prior to the season, is expected to be the leader of this team. The senior show 50 percent from the field (5-of-10), including 3-of-5 from three-point range. Yet, like we saw last season, Hall can sometimes be shy and hesitant offensively. He’ll need to be more assertive in 2022-23.

It appears that Walker has altered his shooting form slightly, as the hitch that was in his shot is now gone. While the senior shot 4-of-11 from the floor, Walker’s form looked better and the numbers should improve over time. With Hoggard running the offense, Walker was able to get some set shots, which could be something to look more into, as he may be the Spartans best shooter from deep.

Hoggard was an efficient 4-of-5 from the floor, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line as well. The senior point guard rounded out his game with five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. That’s a very encouraging stat line for Hoggard.

While the upperclassmen played well, the underclassmen battle through some growing pains. Michigan State’s freshmen and sophomores combined for nine points while shooting 4-of-12 from the floor.

Freshman point guard Tre Holloman had three assists and showed promise as a distributor, but ended up scoreless on just two shot attempts.Sophomore shooting guard Pierre Brooks was 0-3 from three, and forced up a couple shots. Brooks is an important piece to this team, and needs to contribute off the bench if Michigan State is going to be successful this season.

Freshmen big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper had a hard time in transition, as they need to adjust to the speed of college basketball. Kohler finished with six points, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Cooper added one point, two rebounds and a block.

2.) Mady Sissoko looked very improved

I understand Michigan State was playing Grand Valley, but Sissoko looked like he deserves to be a starting forward. The junior looked more comfortable in every aspect of the game.

On offense, Sissoko got into the sets fast, rolled to basket hard, and finished when he got the ball. Defensively, he played good help defense on his rotations and had two blocked shots. Most importantly, Sissoko didn’t get into any foul trouble. That may be the biggest component for him this season, as the other centers behind him are true freshmen.

A couple times Grand Valley’s guards got around Sissoko and made some tough finishes, which is only going to get harder against better competition. But Sissoko made them take tough shots, and some nights those tough finishes bounce away or turn into blocks instead. Sissoko looked like he belonged, finishing with 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, while adding six rebounds and an assist.

The junior’s improvement might be the biggest takeaway from this game.

3.) Guards play aggressive defense, team-effort on rebounds

Hoggard and Walker combined for 10 steals, as they were fast to get to the ball at halfcourt. Hoggard was moving his feet better than last season, while Walker took more chances and capitalized on them.

On the flip side, the amount of turnovers the Spartans had needs to reduce. This has been a problem for this program for years, and it still looks to be one as Michigan State finished with 14 for the game. For how well the Spartans played defensively, they can’t give it back up on the other end.

MSU also looked to crash the boards, having two or three players in the paint after every shot that went up. It is important more players go up to rebound, considering Michigan State’s lack of size in the frontcourt. With how well Sissoko played and how well he rebounded, that could help answer a lot of questions. Hall is physical, but Houser could be more physical.

Final Thoughts

While it may be an exhibition game, there is still much to take away from Michigan State’s start to the year. GVSU is a respected opponent, and is one of the better teams in a very tough Division II conference.

Getting sophomore guard Jaden Akins back will help with depth, scoring and on-ball defense for the Spartans. We’ll see if he’s ready to go by next Monday when Michigan State’s regular season opener against Northern Arizona.

Michigan State needs to get more kinks worked out in that game, because the Spartans face what is arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in the country during this first month.

MSU will play preseason No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Villanova, No. 20 Alabama and Notre Dame all in November. Buckle up, Spartan Nation!