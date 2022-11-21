Michigan State surges in AP Top 25 for first time in 2022-23

Michigan State men's basketball is off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 season, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by national observers.

On Monday, the Spartans surged into the Associated Press Top 25 poll for this first time this season, making their debut as the No. 12 team in the country. Michigan State was just outside the poll a week ago, receiving the most votes out of any school outside the Top 25.

But after the Spartans defeated No. 4 Kentucky and Villanova this past week, MSU moved up a whopping 14 spots.

Michigan State is now the second-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, trailing only No. 11 Indiana. The Big Ten Conference has a total of six teams ranked, with No. 16 Illinois, No. 23 Maryland, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Iowa all trailing the Hoosiers and Spartans.

Michigan, which opened the season ranked No. 22 before moving up to No. 20 last week, has fallen out of the AP Top 25 following a blowout loss to Arizona State and squeaking by MAC opponent Ohio in overtime last night.

The Wolverines fall among the "Others receiving votes" category, along with Ohio State and Penn State.

For the third consecutive ranking to start the season, North Carolina comes in as the No. 1 team in the country. The Tar Heels are followed by No. 2 Houston and the defending national champion, No. 3 Kansas.

Surging into the Top 5 this week are No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Virginia, who leaped seven and 11 spots, respectively.

No. 6 Gonzaga fell four spots following a loss to the Longhorns, while No. 7 Baylor dropped two spots after a loss to the Cavaliers. Rounding out the Top 10 is No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Creghton.

This week, Michigan State travels to Portland, Ore. to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans open with the invitational with No. 18 Alabama on Thanksgiving Day, with tipoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.