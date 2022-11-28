Michigan State tumbles in latest AP Poll after 2-1 weekend

Michigan State was short-handed when traveling to the West Coast to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational, with starting small forward Malik Hall and sixth man Jaden Akins unavailable due to foot injuries.

There's no certainty that the Spartans would have beaten then-No. 18 Alabama had they been at full strength but, regardless, that loss caused quite the tumble for MSU in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

On Monday, the AP released its new rankings and Michigan State fell eight spots to No. 20 in the country. Alabama, which also knocked off previously-ranked No. 1 North Carolina, climbed up to No. 11 in the nation.

After the loss to the Crimson Tide, Michigan State went on to beat Oregon and Portland to close out their weekend. The Spartans are one of six Big Ten teams that appear in the AP's Week 4 rankings.

No. 5 Purdue is the highest-ranked of any Big Ten team. The Boilermakers climbed an extraordinary 19 spots from last week after beating Gonzaga and Duke by 18 and 19 points, respectively.

No. 10 Indiana moved up one spot between weeks and, like Purdue, remain a perfect 6-0 on the season thus far. Meanwhile, No. 16 Illinois held served between Weeks 3 and 4. Rounding out the ranked Big Ten teams are No. 22 Maryland and No. 25 Ohio State.

The Big Ten also has three teams which fall among the "Others receiving votes" category in Iowa (No. 27), Michigan (No. 32) and Wisconsin (No. 33).

For the first time since 1983, Houston finds itself ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. The Cougars are followed by No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Arizona. The Wildcats moved up 10 spots after wins over Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton.

Continuing the theme of massive leaps, No. 8 UConn moved up 12 spots after eight consecutive wins to start their season, including a 15-point victory over Alabama.

No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 Creighton and No. 9 Kansas round out the Top 10.

This week, Michigan State will travel to Notre Dame on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for the ACC-Big Ten challenge, before returning home on Dec. 4 to begin Big Ten play with a matchup against Northwestern.