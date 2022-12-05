Skip to main content

Michigan State falls out of AP Poll following back-to-back losses

The Spartans need to get healthy and get back on track after a pair of tough defeats...

Following losses to Notre Dame and Northwestern, Michigan State has dropped out of the Associated Press' men's basketball Top 25 poll. The Spartans had risen as high as No. 12 in the poll, and were No. 20 last week.

MSU is now tied for 38th in "poll points", joining fellow Big Ten members Iowa (26th) and Wisconsin (T-31st) in the "others receiving votes" category of the poll.

No. 4 Purdue remains the Big Ten's highest-ranked team after an 8-0 start to their season. The Boilermakers have ranked wins over No. 18 Gonzaga and No. 15 Duke already this season, and earned eight first-place votes in this week's poll.

No. 13 Maryland (8-0) is the league's second-highest ranked team after a nine-spot surge this week. This coincided with No. 14 Indiana's upset loss at Rutgers on Saturday. The Hoosiers are 7-1 on the year.

No. 17 Illinois and No. 25 Ohio State round out the five ranked Big Ten teams in this week's poll.

For the second consecutive, No. 1 Houston tops the poll after garnering 37 out of 62 first-place votes. The Cougars are followed by No. 2 Texas (14 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia (3).

No. 5 UConn (9-0) has the best record in the country. The Huskies have won all nine of their games by double digits, including a 15-point victory over No. 8 Alabama.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Arizona.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.

