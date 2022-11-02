Skip to main content

Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU

The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...

Michigan State men's basketball hosted Grand Valley State for an exhibition on Tuesday in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The Spartans handled business after a slow start, beating the Lakers by a final score of 73-56.

In the final minute of the game, head coach Tom Izzo emptied his bench to get many of the reserves into the game including true freshman Nick Sanders, son of legendary Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

While the younger Sanders did not record any stats in that final minute of the game, it was a sight to behold seeing that last name and the No. 20 in a Green and White uniform.

Sanders played his high school basketball at Detroit Country Day before walking-on to the Michigan State men's basketball program this fall.

It was a proud moment for Barry to see his son on the court at the Breslin Center, and Spartan fans could be seeing quite a bit of the Detroit Lions legend at games this season.

This past Sunday, at halftime of the Lions' home game against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit announced that Barry Sanders would be the first former player recognized with a commemorative statue outside Ford Field. The statue is scheduled to be featured during the 2023 season.

