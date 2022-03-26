Skip to main content

Michigan State's Gabe Brown signs with agent, forgoes extra year of eligibility

The Spartans' leading scorer has chosen to join the professional ranks

Michigan State senior wing Gabe Brown has signed with an agency company and will forgo his final year of eligibility with the Spartans.

Brown started all 36 games for Michigan State this season, and was the team's leading scorer averaging 11.6 points, and adding 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game. The senior earned third team All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Due to a free year of eligibility provided by the NCAA for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown still had one year of eligibility remaining, but the senior chose to sign with agents Steve Haney and Pedro Power of Parlay Sports.

Brown shot over 40 percent from the field in each of his final three seasons with the Spartans, and his three-point shooting percentage ranged from 34 to 42 percent throughout his career. He was also an excellent free throw shooter with the Spartans, shooting 89.6 percent from the charity stripe in his career.

Brown is the first of three Michigan State seniors to declare their intentions for next season. Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser also have decisions to make for the Spartans.

Haney and Power currently represent Fred VanFleet, Malik Beasley, Isaiah Todd and other NBA players. Brown will be one of 20 college players who will compete in the NCAA Reeses College All-Star Game, and will begin working out for professional franchise as well ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

Brown is projected as a possible second round draft choice.

