Michigan State's Gabe Brown signs with Oklahoma City Thunder after NBA Draft

The Spartan senior will join the Thunder for the NBA's summer league

Michigan State senior wing Gabe Brown was disappointed to not hear his named called during the 2022 NBA Draft, but he'll get his shot in the professional ranks regardless.

After the conclusion of the Draft, Brown signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will join the organization's Summer League team in July.

At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Brown has the length that NBA teams covet on the wings. He could develop into a '3-and-D'-type player at the next level.

As a senior, Brown averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.9 minutes per game with the Spartans. He suffered through a shooting slump midway through the 2021-22 season, but still finished with respectable shooting numbers at 42.8 percent from the floor, 38.2 percent on three-pointers,and hit 89.4 percent from the foul line.

Brown, who played his high school basketball at Belleville High School, committed to Michigan State to fulfill a promise he made to his father that he would one day be a Spartan. Now, after signing with an NBA franchise, Brown adds another accomplishment to his basketball career.

Brown will join teammates Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. as Michigan State players trying to break into the NBA in 2022-23. Christie was selected No. 35 overall in the draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, while Bingham Jr. signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent.

