Injury Update: Will Michigan State's Jaden Akins play vs. Northwestern?

Michigan State men's basketball is currently warming up for their Big Ten opener tonight against Northwestern, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins is going through warmups for the Spartans.

Akins has missed each of the last four games for Michigan State, after tweaking his surgically-repaired left foot during the Spartans' win over Villanova back on Nov. 18 at the Breslin Center. However, it appears that he'll be available tonight for MSU.

In addition to Akins being sidelined in their last four, Michigan State has also been without starting small forward Malik Hall over that same stretch. MSU men's basketball released a statement on Thanksgiving Day saying that Hall would be out for at least three weeks.

It's unclear how many minutes that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo will play Akins tonight, but it's an encouraging sign to see him going through warmups again for the Spartans.