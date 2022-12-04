Skip to main content

Injury Update: Will Michigan State's Jaden Akins play vs. Northwestern?

The Spartans have been short-handed in their last four games, but help could be on the way for the Big Ten opener...

Michigan State men's basketball is currently warming up for their Big Ten opener tonight against Northwestern, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins is going through warmups for the Spartans.

Akins has missed each of the last four games for Michigan State, after tweaking his surgically-repaired left foot during the Spartans' win over Villanova back on Nov. 18 at the Breslin Center. However, it appears that he'll be available tonight for MSU.

In addition to Akins being sidelined in their last four, Michigan State has also been without starting small forward Malik Hall over that same stretch. MSU men's basketball released a statement on Thanksgiving Day saying that Hall would be out for at least three weeks.

It's unclear how many minutes that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo will play Akins tonight, but it's an encouraging sign to see him going through warmups again for the Spartans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19200634_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State offensive lineman declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8780664_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football loses defensive lineman to transfer portal

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19107068_168388427_lowres
Football

MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State defensive starter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19464206_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State linebacker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511325_168388427_lowres
Football

Looking back at preseason predictions for Michigan State football

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19023572_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19534953_168388427_lowres
Football

Five Takeaways: Road weary Spartans no match for Notre Dame

By Matthew Lounsberry