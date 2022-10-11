Michigan State forward Malik Hall earns preseason Big Ten honor

Michigan State men's basketball senior forward Malik Hall was one of 11 players selected to the preseason All-Big Ten men's basketball team.



This is the second career All-Big Ten honor for Hall, who was an honorable mention selection for his performance during the 2021-22 season.



A fourth-year senior, Hall appeared in all 36 games and started seven times, finishing fourth on the team in scoring with 8.9 points and third on the team with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He connected on 51.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 42.6 percent from 3-point land.

Hall scored in double figures 15 times, including 10 games against Big Ten foes. In Big Ten Conference games, Hall averaged 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. He scored a career-high 24 points against Loyola Chicago in a win at the Battle 4 Atlantis.



Hall is among the most experienced players on the MSU roster entering the 2022-23, with 95 career games played as a Spartan. He has a career average of 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was selected as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Joining Hall and Jackson-Davis on the media's preseason All-Big Ten team were Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., Iowa's Kris Murray, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Minnesota's Jamison Battle, Penn State's Jalen Pickett, Purdue's Zach Edey, Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.

As a team, Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten standings for the 2022-23 season. The Spartans were selected below preseason favorite Indiana, as well as Illinois and in-state rival Michigan.

Michigan State must replace three their top three scorers from last year's squad that finished 23-13 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play. Those scorers — Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie — are all now pursuing professional careers.

In addition to Hall, Tom Izzo's returns a solid core of A.J. Hoggard, Jaden Akins, Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser. The Spartans also add four-star freshmen Jaxon Kohler and Tre Holloman, who figure to play their way into the rotation this season.