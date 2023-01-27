Skip to main content

Michigan State's Malik Hall Posterizes Iowa's Filip Rebraca In Return For Spartans

It's fair to say the senior looks plenty healthy!

After sitting out each of the last three games due to an ankle/foot injury, Michigan State men's basketball senior forward Malik Hall returned to action on Thursday and made an immediate impact for the Spartans.

After scoring five quick points for MSU, Hall posterized Iowa forward Filip Rebraca with a monster dunk in transition to give the Spartans their first lead of the game with five minutes remaining in the first half against the Hawkeyes.

The thunderous dunk, made possible by a nice assist from Tyson Walker, blew the roof off the Breslin Center and energized the entire Michigan State bench as well.

Hall is up to seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, and added a rebound and assist for the Spartans, who lead Iowa 30-29 at halftime. Hall was injured for the second time this season back on Jan. 13 against Illinois. The senior had missed 11 out of 20 games for Michigan State prior to Thursday night.

As you can expect, Hall's monstrous dunk caused a stir across social media. A compilation of reactions to the dunk can be viewed below.

