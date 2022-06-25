Skip to main content

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. signs Exhibit 10 contract with Dallas Mavericks

The Spartan big man will get his professional shot in the NBA summer league

Despite not hearing his name called during the 2022 NBA Draft, Michigan State graduate and former starting center Marcus Bingham Jr. will get his shot at making an NBA roster.

Shortly after Thursday's draft, Bingham Jr. reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Dallas Mavericks. An Exhibit 10 serves a minimum-salary contract with an invitation to the organization's Summer League team and training camp.

Bingham Jr. broke Michigan State's all-time blocked shots record during his senior season with the Spartans, finishing his career with 168 swats. The 7-footer passed former teammate Xavier Tillman, whose previous record stood at 153 blocks.

As a senior, Bingham Jr. set career-highs in points (9.3), rebounds (6.3), steals (0.9) and blocks (2.2) after seeing his minutes rise from 11.5 to 18.7 per game after his junior campaign. He shot 53.4 percent from the floor, 41.5 percent from three-point range and 74.7 percent from the free throw line.

Bingham Jr. finished his senior season particularly strong, with three double-doubles in the Spartans' final six games of 2021-22. In his final collegiate game, Bingham Jr. posted 16 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against Duke.

Bingham Jr. is one of three Michigan State players who will look to make an NBA roster this upcoming season. Freshman Max Christie was selected No. 35 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, while senior Gabe Brown signed a partially-guaranteed deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder after going undrafted.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI

