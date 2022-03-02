Skip to main content

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. breaks school record vs. rival Michigan

There was no better game for this to happen than in the senior's final game against the rival Wolverines

Michigan State senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. has set a new school record for career blocked shots. The record-setter — number 154 in Bingham's career — came at the 15:33 mark in the first half against Michigan, swatting Wolverines freshman Moussa Diabate.

The record was previously held by Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, who finished his career with 153 blocked shots.

Bingham Jr. has 63 blocks on the season, averaging 2.3 per game this year. Notable names that the senior passed this season include Jaren Jackson Jr. (106), Draymond Green (117), Drew Naymick (134), Adreian Payne (141), Brandon Dawson (142), Nick Ward (143) and Matt Costello (146), among others.

Bingham Jr. is currently third in the Big Ten in blocks per game this season, trailing Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (2.5 per game) and Ohio State's EJ Liddell (2.5). Bingham Jr. could be in contention for a Big Ten All-Defensive team selection at season's end.

Read More

USATSI_17771986_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. breaks school record vs. rival Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
14 seconds ago
USATSI_17772358_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo, Michigan State prep for rematch with rival Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
7 hours ago
USATSI_17613486_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Nia Clouden named first-team All-Big Ten by media, coaches

By Matthew Lounsberry
8 hours ago
USATSI_17771347_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Tom Izzo ties Bob Knight's record, draws lofty praise from Indiana-native Matt Painter

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_17771961_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Gabe Brown said after Michigan State's win over No. 4 Purdue

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_17772132_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything AJ Hoggard said after Michigan State's win over No. 4 Purdue

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_17772596_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Michigan State's Tyson Walker said after game-winning shot vs. Purdue

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17771116_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five takeaways: Tyson Walker's late triple lifts Michigan State over No. 4 Purdue

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 26, 2022