Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. breaks school record vs. rival Michigan

There was no better game for this to happen than in the senior's final game against the rival Wolverines

Michigan State senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. has set a new school record for career blocked shots. The record-setter — number 154 in Bingham's career — came at the 15:33 mark in the first half against Michigan, swatting Wolverines freshman Moussa Diabate.

The record was previously held by Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, who finished his career with 153 blocked shots.

Bingham Jr. has 63 blocks on the season, averaging 2.3 per game this year. Notable names that the senior passed this season include Jaren Jackson Jr. (106), Draymond Green (117), Drew Naymick (134), Adreian Payne (141), Brandon Dawson (142), Nick Ward (143) and Matt Costello (146), among others.

Bingham Jr. is currently third in the Big Ten in blocks per game this season, trailing Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (2.5 per game) and Ohio State's EJ Liddell (2.5). Bingham Jr. could be in contention for a Big Ten All-Defensive team selection at season's end.