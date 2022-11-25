Skip to main content

Michigan State reveals timeline for Malik Hall's return from injury

The Spartans will be without one of their starters for the foreseeable future...

In the wee hours of the morning on Thansgiving Day, The Athletic's Brendan Quinn reported that Michigan State starting small forward Malik Hall would miss the entirety of the Phil Knight Invitational with a foot injury.

Later on Thursday, Michigan State reported more details on Hall's injury, including when the Spartans expect to get the senior back:

MSU updates Malik Hall’s status

If Hall does return in three weeks time, he'll be back for Michigan State's final two non-conference games against Oakland and Buffalo before Big Ten play begins in earnest for the Spartans on Jan. 3 against Nebraska.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19433550_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19109787_168388427_lowres
Football

Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Players Charged In Tunnel Incident

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19417337_168388427_lowres
Football

REPORT: Mel Tucker receives entire $100,000 bonus intended for MSU staff

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19466365_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State a big underdog at No. 11 Penn State in season finale

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19459030_168388427_lowres
Football

Tom Izzo updates status of MSU's Jaden Akins, who 'tweaked' surgically-repaired foot

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19441343_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State surges in AP Top 25 for first time in 2022-23

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19464214_168388427_lowres
Football

3 Up, 3 Down: Michigan State collapses in 2nd half, falls to Indiana on 'Senior Day'

By Matthew Lounsberry