Michigan State reveals timeline for Malik Hall's return from injury

In the wee hours of the morning on Thansgiving Day, The Athletic's Brendan Quinn reported that Michigan State starting small forward Malik Hall would miss the entirety of the Phil Knight Invitational with a foot injury.

Later on Thursday, Michigan State reported more details on Hall's injury, including when the Spartans expect to get the senior back:

If Hall does return in three weeks time, he'll be back for Michigan State's final two non-conference games against Oakland and Buffalo before Big Ten play begins in earnest for the Spartans on Jan. 3 against Nebraska.