Michigan State men's basketball unranked, receiving votes in AP's preseason Top 25 poll

Michigan State isn't accustomed to starting men's basketball season with an unranked team, but it will do so for the second year in a row.

The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday, and while the Spartans did receive votes, it wasn't enough to lift MSU into the rankings to begin the 2022-23 season. Michigan State received 35 poll points, which was the 31st-most in the country.

This is just the sixth time under head coach Tom Izzo that the Spartans will begin a season unranked in the AP's preseason poll.

Michigan State began its season unranked in each of Izzo's first three years at the helm in East Lansing (1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98), and this is the first time that the Spartans were not ranked in the preseason poll in back-to-back years since then.

The Spartans also began the 2011-12 season unranked, but MSU finished that year at the No. 5 team in the country. After opening the 1997-98 season unranked, Michigan State went on to finish the year No. 16 in the nation and earned a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

The Spartans were not ranked by the Associated Press at any time during Izzo's first two seasons in 1995-96 and 1996-97.

While the Big Ten Conference has been arguably the best conference in men's college basketball in recent years, the pollsters expect 2022-23 to be a down year for the league.

The Big Ten has only three teams ranked in the AP's preseason poll, led by No. 13 Indiana and followed by No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Illinois. Joining Michigan State in the "others receiving votes" category are Purdue (29th), Ohio State (35th), Iowa (36th) and Rutgers (37th).

Michigan State will play an exhibition game at home against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1, before the Spartans begin their 2022-23 season in earnest on Nov. 7 when they host Northern Arizona.