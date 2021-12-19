Skip to main content
    Michigan State hoops carries momentum into Christmas Break
    Michigan State basketball is 9-2 on the season and ranked No. 12 in the country. In the short podcast above, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and writer Jonathon Schopp discuss MSU's 2-0 start in Big Ten play, Tom Izzo's development plan over Christmas Break, and the improved play of guys like Malik Hall and Tyson Walker.

    The Spartans will travel to Detroit on Tuesday for a matchup with Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena.

