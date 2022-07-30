BREAKING: Michigan State men's basketball lands huge, five-star power forward commitment

The months immediately following Michigan State men's basketball's defeat in the second round of the NCAA Tournament were tumultuous, to say the least.

Head coach Tom Izzo and his Spartan program was in dire need of some positive energy and momentum, and they got exactly that on Saturday afternoon.

Five-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2023 power forward Xavier Booker, the No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports, has announced his commitment to Michigan State on Instagram Live.

It can't be overstated how big of a win this is for the program. The Spartans have gone 20-20 in Big Ten play over the last two seasons, and have failed to get out of the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

On top of that, MSU lost starters Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. to the professional ranks this offseason, and saw backup center Julius Marble transfer to Texas A&M.

But Booker's commitment gives Michigan State a needed positivity boost, despite the fact that he's still over a year away from making his way on to the court for the Spartans.

Booker's 247Sports composite ranking, which sits at No. 58 in the country, is very misleading. It's mostly due to the fact that ESPN's recruiting service rates him as a four-star prospect with a score of 82 (out of 99). However, Rivals.com lists Booker as the No. 1 player in the country, 247Sports lists him at No. 3, and On3 Sports has him as the No. 6 overall player.

In addition to Booker, Michigan State also has a commitment from four-star point guard Jeremy Fears in the Class of 2023. Fears is ranked No. 42 overall by the 247Sports composite. Booker and Fears forms a fearsome duo and cornerstone for the Spartans' class, and could spearhead more success on the recruiting trail for MSU.