Skip to main content

BREAKING: Michigan State men's basketball lands huge, five-star power forward commitment

Tom Izzo, Spartans land an instant-impact player...

The months immediately following Michigan State men's basketball's defeat in the second round of the NCAA Tournament were tumultuous, to say the least.

Head coach Tom Izzo and his Spartan program was in dire need of some positive energy and momentum, and they got exactly that on Saturday afternoon.

Five-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2023 power forward Xavier Booker, the No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports, has announced his commitment to Michigan State on Instagram Live.

It can't be overstated how big of a win this is for the program. The Spartans have gone 20-20 in Big Ten play over the last two seasons, and have failed to get out of the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On top of that, MSU lost starters Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. to the professional ranks this offseason, and saw backup center Julius Marble transfer to Texas A&M.

But Booker's commitment gives Michigan State a needed positivity boost, despite the fact that he's still over a year away from making his way on to the court for the Spartans.

Booker's 247Sports composite ranking, which sits at No. 58 in the country, is very misleading. It's mostly due to the fact that ESPN's recruiting service rates him as a four-star prospect with a score of 82 (out of 99). However, Rivals.com lists Booker as the No. 1 player in the country, 247Sports lists him at No. 3, and On3 Sports has him as the No. 6 overall player.

In addition to Booker, Michigan State also has a commitment from four-star point guard Jeremy Fears in the Class of 2023. Fears is ranked No. 42 overall by the 247Sports composite. Booker and Fears forms a fearsome duo and cornerstone for the Spartans' class, and could spearhead more success on the recruiting trail for MSU.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_17159500_168388427_lowres
Football

Keon Coleman Is Looking Yoked Following Summer Workouts

By Matthew Lounsberry14 hours ago
Payton Thorne Cade McNamara
Football

Quarterbacks Payton Thorne, Cade McNamara Discuss MSU-UM Rivalry At Big Ten Media Days

By Matthew Lounsberry19 hours ago
USATSI_18753928_168388427_lowres
Football

Can Jayden Reed be MSU's Kenneth Walker III in 2022?

By Matthew Lounsberry22 hours ago
USATSI_18752245_168388427_lowres
Football

Everything Mel Tucker Said At The Podium During 2022 Big Ten Media Days

By Matthew LounsberryJul 28, 2022 11:14 AM EDT
USATSI_18752878_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker Responds To Pat Narduzzi's Peach Bowl Comments

By Matthew LounsberryJul 27, 2022 10:02 PM EDT
Mel Tucker Main Podium Pic
Football

Mel Tucker Notes Michigan State's Hunger For Championship At Big Ten Media Days

By Matthew LounsberryJul 27, 2022 2:43 PM EDT
USATSI_15309068_168388427_lowres
Big Ten

Big Ten Coaches React To USC, UCLA's Inclusion Into The Conference, Part I

By Matthew LounsberryJul 26, 2022 10:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18748445_168388427_lowres
Football

Jim Harbaugh, Wolverine players on Michigan State: "We need to beat those guys"

By Matthew LounsberryJul 26, 2022 6:58 PM EDT