MSU basketball looking forward to season-opener vs No. 3 Kansas

Head coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball have never been ones to shy away from a challenge.

In the majority of Izzo’s 26 years at the helm in East Lansing, the Spartans have prided themselves on difficult nonconference schedules in the months of November and December. That will be no different tomorrow, as Michigan State travels to Madison Square Garden to take on preseason No. 3 Kansas.

“When you start it like we do, with this Champions Classic, it’s a privilege, an honor and exciting,” Izzo said. “The advantage of playing a team like this right off the bat is you’re going to get a good idea where you are.”

The Spartans enter 2021-22 unranked in the preseason polls for the first time since the 2011-12 season, and for only the fifth time in Izzo’s coaching tenure.

“Sometimes I use the chip on the shoulder, and I didn’t use it this year,” Izzo said. “I haven’t used it at all because I don’t deserve to use it. We are where we are because of how we played last year.”

Michigan State is coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, in which the Spartans finished 9-11 in Big Ten play to finish ninth in the conference standings. Michigan State had an overall record of 15-13.

“Everybody’s got a distaste for last year,” Izzo said. “If not for how they played, or what we did, they have a distaste for the whole COVID thing.”

Izzo said his team had a great spring, summer and fall getting prepare for this season, and that he feels as good about this year’s team as a head coach possibly can.

“I guess we’re right out of the Top 25 at 26,” he said. “I think that’s an opportunity to earn your way back in, not to be mad at the media or mad at the Coaches Poll. We haven’t earned that yet. This group hasn’t earned that. You hope, sometimes, the program gets the benefit of the doubt, but I didn’t see anything wrong with where we’re picked. I see a lot wrong if we end there.”

Michigan State has an opportunity to regain a lot of national attention on Tuesday in New York. The Champions Classic has been college basketball’s marquee tipoff event for the last ten seasons, and the Spartans will get their shot against one of the preseason darlings in the No. 3 Jayhawks.

“I think they’re really looking forward to this game,” Izzo said. “The unknown of – how good is Kansas, and how good are we? That’s the unknown, that’s the exciting part.”

Izzo said opening with a strong opponent, in a venue like the Garden, with all eyes drawn to the Champions Classic has given his team something to motivate and prepare them in the months leading up to the season.

“You get to look up all summer thinking, ‘I get to play the No. 3-ranked team, in the utopia of pro sports,” Izzo said. “It’s not going to win or lose you a game, but there’s not many [other] places you’d want to play if you’re a pro athlete than Madison Square Garden. We’re really excited about playing. We’re not nervous about playing. We’re excited about it, we’re looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to how they respond.”